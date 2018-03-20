After months of being a political talking point, it turns out Stormy Daniels was telling the truth.

Tuesday, the results from a polygraph were released, stating the porn star was “truthful about having unprotected vaginal intercourse with Donald Trump in July 2006.”

The truth, the whole truth…

The test was reportedly administered at a doctor‘s office in Las Vegas in 2011, well before Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, signed a hush agreement.

READ MORE: Rep. Maxine Waters claps back at Trump “low IQ” comments

The examiner found that the “probability of deception was measured to be less than 1%” – which in laymen’s terms means theres more than a 99% probability that what she said happened actually took place.

Daniels originally took the test at the request of InStyle Magazine, after she’d conducted a lengthy interview with them about her year-long affair with Trump.

“Based off of the interview, we had her take the polygraph test to confirm the details of what she was telling us,” Jordi Lippe-McGraw, the reporter who conducted told CNN. “There wasn’t much in the way of physical evidence, per se.”

READ MORE: Trump supporters think there should be a “white history month”

Why they waited

For reasons unknown Bauer Publishing, which owns both Life&Style and InTouch magazines, decided not to publish the interview even after the test results came in. But after all the media attention Daniel’s received lately, the finally made it public earlier this year.

Tuesday, lawyer Micheal Avenatti, tweeted out a photograph of his client taking the test, along with retweets from news publications picking up on the story.

At the time of this publication, neither Trump nor the White House have responded to this development.

READ MORE: Steve Bannon tells European audience he wears the term “racist” as badge of honor