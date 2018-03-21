Meet the woman behind Chadwick Boseman stellar looks on and off the red carpet.

Boseman’s stylist, Ashley Weston, has put together his attire for his most recent noteworthy looks including the South Korean Black Panther premiere, and joined him for a candid conversation with the Hollywood Reporter.

What to look for in a stylist: “You have to have somebody that understands what your style is and what you’re willing to try,” Boseman said. “If you don’t trust that, then you’re just going to walk around like ‘I don’t like anything!’ We found a really, really good synchronicity.”

Boseman’s favorite look: “That Dzojchen suit that we put him in was insane! As soon as we saw it, it was like— this is it!” said Weston of the look she picked out for the South Korean premiere of Black Panther.

How to get what you want: “What I appreciate about working with Ashley is that she creates a story. All I have to do is shop,” said Boseman. “She’ll come with options and I just shop in that space. She’ll either put it on a mannequin or in a glass viewer, so I can [automatically] tell.. this is the one she wants,” he continued.

How Weston views the art of styling: “I really feel strongly that clothing is a form of self-expression,” began Weston, “and so as a feminist, whether that degrades or cheapens you, it actually can be a very powerful and useful tool. Just like your words, your clothes – the clothes you put on yourself – sends a message to the world.”

On red carpet regrets: “I don’t have one,” said Boseman. “I mean, if I did it, so what? It is what it is.”

Advice for anyone trying to identify a personal style: “Everything’s always changing,” added Boseman. “You can have a sense of what that change is and what the changes are in you, and I think it’s all about knowing who you are at this particular moment.”

“It’s really important to be yourself,” said Weston, “physically, spiritually, mentally — and own that!”

Check out more from their Hollywood Reporter interview here: