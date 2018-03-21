Columbus Short just finished a short sentence, serving just 34 days for beating his wife, Aida Abramyan.

Page Six reports that the ex Scandal star was sentenced to a one-year jail term and pleaded no contest for the abuse scandal. There’s no word on why he got an early release, especially since he was already on probation for a bar brawl where he was sentenced to a year behind bars.

Columbus Short was reportedly released Monday from Los Angeles County jail after starting to serve his time on Feb. 13.

Wow, that sure was quick!

Bad relationships

Columbus Short has had a few mishaps with his former flames over the years.

A few years ago he was married to Karrine Steffans aka “Superhead” who aired out his dirty deeds for cheating on social media.

Steffans posted an image of Short sitting in a chair while a suitcase nearby had been thrown open, with his clothes strewn all over the place. “Somebody come get @officialcshort cheating a** and all his s***,” she captioned it.

The actor has admitted to having a history with drugs and alcohol and divorced his first wife Brandi following beating claims which got him ultimately axed from the popular ABC show.

Scandal wrapped

Now that Columbus Short is out of jail he’ll be able to watch Scandal just as the ABC thriller finishes its final season.

The popular series that has played with our emotions and kept our Twitter fingers tweeting for seven seasons, has finally wrapped production and the cast took to social media to say their final farewells. The gladiators, as fans are affectionately known, sent heartfelt messages to the show’s creator Shonda Rhimes.

Rhimes tweeted: “And that’s a wrap on #scandal. A lot of tears. A lot of love. Forever grateful for every second.” And she shared behind-the-scenes pictures of the set.

Kerry Washington, who plays Olivia Pope, the show’s most notable and most notorious character, posted a picture with cast member Tony Goldwyn, her Presidential boo. She simply captioned the pic: “You’re welcome.”