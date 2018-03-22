On Wednesday, the FBI arrested Jordan Jereb, 22, after entering his mother’s home in search of evidence relating to Parkland shooter, Nikolas Cruz.

Cruz entered his school at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida on February 14, 2018, and opened fire killing 17 people and injuring more.

Jereb was previously interviewed by authorities and revealed that Cruz had done paramilitary training with Jereb’s white nationalist group, the Republic of Florida. The militia group is located in Tallahassee, Florida.

Jereb claims to be the leader of this group, which reportedly has about 12 members, each with a long list of arrests and involuntary assessments for mental health issues, according to Tallahassee Democrat. He is reportedly known around his neighborhood for wearing paramilitary gear and waving the Republic of Florida flag.

After their alleged association went public, many speculated that Cruz had ties to Jereb’s militia. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office however denied that there was any connection found between Jereb and Cruz.

It was confirmed that Jereb lied in an interview with the Anti-Defamation League, but he claims that a lack of sleep caused his confused and forgetfulness during the interview.

Around 1:30 p.m. in the afternoon a dozen local, state and federal agents bum-rushed the home of Jereb’s mother where he resides and removed several bags of unidentified objects from the scene. One report did mention a computer tower wrapped in plastic.

A local CBS affiliate reported that Jereb yelled, “I didn’t do anything wrong. I’m a good person!” as he was taken away into a TPD cruiser.

Jereb was arrested on charges related to a violation of probation. He was charged with extortion by threats in December 2016 after threatening a high-ranking staff member of Florida Governor Rick Scott’s personnel. He did not contest the charge.