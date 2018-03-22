Mark Anthony Conditt, the 23-year-old Austin bomber, reportedly left a 25-minute video confession on his cell phone.

But police say the deadly killer did not give a clear motive about why he chose to terrorize communities of color.

According to 11Alive, Conditt died in his car as police were closing in on him. He detonated a bomb inside his vehicle and blew himself up.

Police are learning more about the man who his family describes as mysterious and surrounded by “darkness.” SWAT teams did an incredible job linking Conditt to the bombings and thanks to video surveillance at Fed Ex, they were able to lock their target on Conditt as he was trying to mail two more explosives.

Authorities report that the video confession from the Austin bomber details how he made the seven bombs and offered key clues to investigators. Conduitt blew himself up when police and SWAT swarmed his car and say they have recovered all seven bombs.

Austin Police Chief Bryan Manley said the recording from the Austin bomber represents “the outcry of a very challenged young man.” His comments have sparked outrage because of his refusal to call Conditt a terrorist or call the bombing a hate crime after the attacks appeared to target minority families. However, the New York Daily News reports that Conditt may have benefitted from online Al-Qaeda bomb-making tutorials.

“He does not at all mention anything about terrorism, nor does he mention anything about hate,” said Manley. The police chief said Manley likely recorded the cell-phone video when police began closing in on him.

“Sometimes we can’t assign a reason to irrational acts,” he said. “This is a very troubled young man who was talking about challenges in his life that led him to the point in his life that led him to take the actions that he took.”

Police reportedly searched Conditt’s home and found a “considerable amount” of bomb making materials. They are still exploring whether Conditt worked alone or with an accomplice.

Some of Conditt’s family members issued a statement.

“We are devastated and broken at the news that our family could be involved in such an awful way. We had no idea of the darkness that Mark must have been in. Our family is a normal family in every way. We love, we pray, and we try to inspire and serve others. Right now our prayers are for those families that have lost loved ones, for those impacted in any way, and for the soul of our Mark.”

The Victims

Anthony Stephan House, the first victim, was a family man and loving father to an eight-year-old daughter before his life was tragically cut short by a package bomb.

Esperanza Herrera, a 75-year-old Hispanic woman suffered potentially fatal injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

Police identified Draylen Mason as the 17-year-old musician that was killed in a second attack.

The Violin Channel reports that Draylen Mason was an honor roll bass student at the East Austin College Prep. Mason was also a member of the Interlochen Center for the Arts, the Austin Youth Orchestra and the Austin Soundwaves.

Mason’s mother was reportedly also injured in the blast.