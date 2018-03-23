Kendrick Lamar has been known to shake things up in hip-hop starting with his classic debut good kid m.a.a.d city to his culturally relevant To Pimp A Butterfly, and then forward to his semi-autobiographical DAMN.

His music has ignited the world while his words has sparked both praise and criticism.

Well, now it seems that the literary world is interested in the highly charismatic and innovative 30-year-old by documented his rise to fame in a new biography.

According to Pitchfork Bandcamp Senior Editor Marcus J. Moore has signed on with Touchstone Books to write The Butterfly Effect: How Kendrick Lamar Ignited the Soul of Black America. The book is said to be a coming-of-age story.

Here are three reasons why we’re looking forward to reading this on a beach somewhere in the near future:

Why Lamar more than deserves this praise: “My book details the artist’s coming of age as an MC,” said Moore to Pitchfork. “How he helped resurrect two languishing genres (bebop and jazz), his profound impact on a racially fraught America, and his emergence as the bonafide King of Rap.”

“He’s also a conflicted soul who’s always looking to improve, and is never satisfied with the status quo. He shapes culture and music in a way no other lyricist has. As a big fan of his work, I want to shed adequate light on the man behind the music while giving proper context to his art,” said Moore.

How Lamar made hip-hop relevant again: ”It centers on three albums—good kid, m.A.A.d city, To Pimp a Butterfly, and DAMN— and examines how Lamar charted a personal and societal awakening in America. It details how his story directly connects to the charged spirits of art and revolution. Ultimately, the biography explores the broad global impact of Mr. Lamar and his work.”

What Lamar was like as kid: “Kendrick’s team is aware of my intention to write this book,” Moore dished. “I have interviews in place with people in and around the environment in which he grew up, as well as those who’ve helped him create music along the way.”

Having covered Lamar’s work since his debut, Moore isn’t new to this, but this will afford him the opportunity to challenge his thoughts and theories about Lamar and his work on a realistic scale.

“Having covered Lamar’s music over the years, I’m always fascinated by the sheer gravity of his work,” Moore said. “He’s an iconic musician, and someone who truly appreciates the foundation of black art, using it as a vehicle to shed light on his community. He’s never forgotten where he’s come from and I think that’s honorable.”

No release date has been announced yet.