If you ever doubted the impact of our children – the March for Our Lives protests that took place this weekend should definitely put those fears to rest.

Saturday, over 800 “sibling marches” took place all over the world – in an impressive show of solidarity – anchored by the main event in the U.S. capital.

Their mission was simple: provide a platform for students, teachers, parents and other members of the public to make their pleas for gun control and school-safety measures heard.

One of the youngest, and most poignant voices in the crowd belonged to 9-year-old Yolanda King, the eldest granddaughter of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., who stood alongside Jaclyn Corin, a 17-year-old student who survived the Valentine’s Day shooting at her Florida high school.

“My name is Yolanda Renee King, granddaughter of Martin Luther King and Loretta Scott King,” she announced as the two girls held hands and bravely stood before a sea of people.

“My grandfather had a dream that his four little children would not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. I have a dream that enough is enough, and that this should be a gun free world, period.”

The crowd erupted in a roar of applause and cheers as Yolanda implored them to join in on an uplifting chant that would’ve made her grandparents burst with pride: “Spread the word, have you heard, all across the nation, we are going to be a great generation!”

“Now I’d like you to say it like you really, really mean it and the whole world can hear you,” she continued.

Another notable moment of Black Girl Magic occurred when Naomi Wadler of Alexandria Virginia spoke on behalf of all the women and girls who look like her yet are often forgotten or dismissed during these discussions.

“I am here to represent the African-American women who are victims of gun violence, who are simply statistics instead of vibrant, beautiful girls full of potential,” the 11-year-old said with a wisdom well beyond her years.

In a world where adults (including world leaders) are bickering like children and getting caught up in petty squabbles, the students that came out today are reminding us all what matters most.

