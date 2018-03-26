Virgil Abloh, the founder of street wear label Off-White and a longtime creative director for Kanye West, has just been named men’s artistic director for Louis Vuitton.

Virgil Abloh is the first African-American to helm a line at Louis Vuitton.space“>

–“I smelled death on his breath”: Singer Mya says dating non-vegans is a struggle–

According to the New York Times, Abloh will premiere his debut collection this June during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris.

Virgil Abloh, clearly excited, described his vision for the future in a statement.

“It is an honor for me to accept the position of men’s artistic director for Louis Vuitton. I find the heritage and creative integrity of the house are key inspirations and will look to reference them both while drawing parallels to modern times.”

–Killer Mike defends gun ownership in NRA video, discouraged kids from joining protests–

Louis Vuitton Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael Burke shared his enthusiasm about the news. Burke told WWD, “Having followed with great interest Virgil’s ascent since he worked with me at Fendi in 2006, I am thrilled to see how his innate creativity and disruptive approach have made him so relevant. Not just in the world of fashion but in popular culture today. His sensibility towards luxury and savoir-faire will be instrumental in taking Louis Vuitton’s menswear into the future.

Virgil Abloh reportedly plands to relocate his family to Paris to take the job at the world’s largest luxury group. “This opportunity to think through what the next chapter of design and luxury will mean at a brand that represents the pinnacle of luxury was always a goal in my wildest dreams. And to show a younger generation that there is no one way anyone in this kind of position has to look is a fantastically modern spirit in which to start.”