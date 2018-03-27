Meghan Markle can’t seem to catch a break, but it is to be expected when you’re marrying a Prince, right?

Prince Harry and his bride-to-be have reportedly sent out some 600 invitations for their May 19 nuptials, but apparently, there are some reportedly close to Markle who feel a bit snubbed.

In an awkward interview on Good Morning Britain, the Digital Spy reports that Markle’s former sister-in-law Tracey Dooley appeared on the show on Monday with her son, Markle’s nephew, Tyler Dooley to talk what they know about the forthcoming festivities.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle attends first official event with the Queen

The breakdown

In conversation with hosts Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid, Tracey, who was previously married to Markle’s brother, revealed that she and her son had not received invitations to the royal wedding.

“I don’t think we are going to get the invitations – and that’s fine,” she said. “We’re okay with that. We’re still supporting her on. We’re so proud of her.”

Richard inquired further, wondering why they weren’t sent invites.

“When did you last see her?” he asked.

Tyler admitted, “I talked to her probably about three years ago,” which is years prior to the couple’s formal announcement.

Tracey also admitted that she had not physically seen Meghan for 20 years.

“Well then it doesn’t seem unreasonable for you not to be invited, does it?” quipped Richard. “I mean, if it’s 20 years, you’re pretty much on the fringes, aren’t you, of the family, to be honest?” The two appeared a bit offended but continued to languish in their excitement for Markle.

READ MORE: Meaghan Markle’s ancestors may have had ties to Buckingham Palace

Prior to the reveal, Tyler said that they had been a part of Meghan’s life “from the beginning.”

“We’ve been here from the very beginning,” he said. “I mean, her whole life, just always rooting her on and supporting her,” he said.

Tracy, who claims to have a close relationship with Markle’s grandfather and father — Thomas Markle — said that Thomas will definitely be in attendance and is looking forward to it.

“The arrangements are being made I think,” she said. “I don’t think he’s waiting for an invitation because I’m sure they already have the plans in place. From me talking to him, he’s very excited to be a part of it.”

“It’s huge isn’t it…it’s so amazing,” she continued. “With her being an actress, that was exiciting, and this progression, this is a fairytale come true for so many people, and for him, for his daughter. He’s so proud of her.”

READ MORE: Prince Harry passes on pre-nup before marrying Meghan Markle

However, Us Weekly claims that a source told them in January that her mother, Doria Ragland, would be walking her down the aisle.

Clearly, the speculation will not be letting up until the big day. The mother-and-son duo were invited back to Good Morning Britain on the day of the wedding to assist with coverage. They accepted and so, it shall be.

The Big Day

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s big day is slated for May 19.

Palace officials released details about the wedding, which will take place at St. George’s Chapel. The service will start at 12 p.m. U.K. time, or 7 a.m. EST/4 a.m. PST, with a romantic carriage ride through the streets set to take place an hour after that.

“They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day,” the Kensington Palace statement said of the planned carriage ride.

The two will be married by the Archbishop of Canterbury, The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, though Rt Revd. David Conner, the Dean of Windsor will lead the service, according to People.com.

After the carriage procession, a reception will be held at St. George’s Hall, a state room in the castle. A more private evening reception will be held later by Harry’s father, Prince Charles.