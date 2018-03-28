In true maid of honor form, Meghan Markle has chosen a close friend to stand beside her on her wedding day, reports Yahoo News.

While the move is not surprising given that a bride typically chooses a bestie to be her maid of honor, some royal fans are disappointed that Kate Middleton wasn’t chosen to stand by Markle’s side. Earlier this week, a source told ETonline, Markle will “choose one of her closest friends who has stood by her for many years before meeting Harry.”

Markle and Middleton have grown closer and are spending lots of time getting to know one another.

The ETonline source said, “Meghan has also been leaning on Kate for advice as she joins the royal family…Meghan has also turned to Kate to keep her company as she has less flexibility roaming around freely since joining life as a future member of the Royal Family,” the source shared, adding that she “is adapting to a life without her social media accounts, under the constant scrutiny of the paparazzi, with help from Kate.”

Even though the soon to be sisters-in-law have grown closer, sources say Jessica Mulroney will likely be Markle’s maid of honor since she’s been there for her and Harry and has known Markle since her TV days on the show Suits. Mulroney is a Toronto-based stylist. When word got out the Prince Harry and Markle were an item, the couple took cover at Mulroney’s house until the media storm blew over.

Also, there have been reports that Mulroney has been at Markle’s side helping her with getting fitted for her wedding dress.

Wedding Invite

While Markle may still be trying to figure out who’s going to stand by her side, it seems like she’s pretty sure who she wants sitting in the aisles at the royal chapel at her May 19 wedding.

Prince Harry and his bride-to-be have reportedly sent out some 600 invitations for their May 19 nuptials, but apparently, there are some reportedly close to Markle who feel a bit snubbed.

In an awkward interview on Good Morning Britain, the Digital Spy reports that Markle’s former sister-in-law, Tracey Dooley, appeared on the show on Monday with her son, Markle’s nephew, Tyler Dooley, to talk what they know about the forthcoming festivities.

In conversation with hosts Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid, Tracey, who was previously married to Markle’s brother, revealed that she and her son had not received invitations to the royal wedding.

“I don’t think we are going to get the invitations – and that’s fine,” she said. “We’re okay with that. We’re still supporting her on. We’re so proud of her.”

Richard inquired further, wondering why they weren’t sent invites.

“When did you last see her?” he asked.

Tyler admitted, “I talked to her probably about three years ago,” which is years prior to the couple’s formal announcement.

Tracey also admitted that she had not physically seen Meghan for 20 years.

“Well then it doesn’t seem unreasonable for you not to be invited, does it?” quipped Richard. “I mean, if it’s 20 years, you’re pretty much on the fringes, aren’t you, of the family, to be honest?” The two appeared a bit offended but continued to languish in their excitement for Markle.

