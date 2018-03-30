On Thursday Fabolous turned himself in after it was reported he allegedly hit his girlfriend, Emily Bustamante, but according to court documents obtained by NorthJersey.com, the rap star punched her in the face seven times, knocking out two front teeth.

The 40-year-old rapper, whose real name is John David Jackson, was officially charged with aggravated assault and making a terroristic threat.

According to NorthJersey.com, Fabolous was mad when he found out through Instagram that Emily B was in Los Angeles while he was there on business March 7. Court documents state that Fabolous “became enraged” and threatened Emily B through several texts saying that he wanted to hit her in the head with a bat, but he “did not want to go out like that.” He also allegedly said he wanted to kill her.

Emily B said later to police that Fabolous punched her in the head seven times and in the face, “causing severe damage to her two front teeth,” according to the docs. She also reportedly lost those two front teeth in the brutal attack.

The docs also stated that Emily B had her dad and brothers come to her home to remove some guns before Fabolous got there. When he realized the guns were missing, he then threatened to put a bullet in her dad and brother, which resulted in the terroristic threat charge against the rapper.

Fabolous and Bustamante has had an on again and off again relationship over the years. The couple has two children together and Fab has come under fire from fans for years for not marrying the long-suffering Bustamante.

Bustamante has been silent on social media following the incident and deleted a selfie that she posted before the incident.

Fabolous, however, has since posted to his Instagram story that “Your strongest enemy’s the one who knows your weak spot.

According to TMZ, the rapper turned himself in to Englewood, N.J. police on Thursday.