A frustrated Phoenix mom has been arrested after using a stun gun to wake her snoozing teen son who would not get up on Easter morning, reports the Arizona Republic. Police arrested Sharon Dobbins, 40, on Sunday morning after she applied a Taser stun gun to the young man’s leg. Apparently it was an attempt to get him up in time to attend church services. There are conflicting reports however as to whether the teen is 16 or 17. According to KTVK/CBS5/AZFamily.com, the teen’s brother and cousin witnessed the incident.

Mom says differently

A frustrated Phoenix mom has been arrested after using a stun gun to wake her snoozing teen son who would not get up on Easter morning, reports the Arizona Republic. Police arrested Sharon Dobbins, 40, on Sunday morning after she applied a Taser stun gun to the young man’s leg. Apparently it was an attempt to get him up in time to attend church services. There are conflicting reports however as to whether the teen is 16 or 17. According to KTVK/CBS5/AZFamily.com, the teen’s brother and cousin witnessed the incident.

READ MORE: Bridal gown designer Amsale Aberra dies at age 64

According to court documents, the teen who was allegedly touched with the stun gun “did not complain of any pain but had two small bumps on his leg where he stated he was Tased.”

Protecting his mother

The teen allegedly told authorities that the incident did take place, but he did not want to testify against his mother. Dobbins told authorities that the son claiming to have been Tased is on probation, and so is another of her sons. “He has an ankle bracelet on,” KTVK/CBS5/AZFamily.com quoted her as saying of the son involved in the stun gun case. “He’s under my custody and everything.” Dobbins’ charge was suspicion of child abuse and she has been released from jail on her own recognizance, but may not have contact with her son, the news organizations report.