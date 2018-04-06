Anne Marie Schubert, the top prosecutor for Sacramento County, is under fire for large donations she received from police unions mere days after the fatal Stephon Clark shooting.

Just days after police shot Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old Black father of two little boys, in his grandmother’s backyard, Schubert’s office received $13,000 in campaign donations.

Schubert’s office and the police unions themselves have said that the timing on the donations was only a coincidence.

The California Statewide Law Enforcement Association, or CSLEA, donated $10,000 to Schubert’s campaign on March 20, just two days after Clark’s death. But spokeswoman Teri Cox claims that the donation had been weeks in the making. Apparently, Schubert’s camp had reached out to the 7,000-member association on March 5 to ask for more campaign cash.

“There was no timing involved. We’ve been for (Schubert) from the very beginning,” Cox said, according to the Sacramento Bee. “It’s unfortunate that the check had to happen at that time.”

Activist groups that have been demonstrating in the wake of the fatal police shooting of Stephon Clark believe that the money is only proof that the DA’s office and the police are too tightly tied tother.

“It’s not an exception to the rule—it is the rule. Their relationships with each other are incestuous,” said Cat Brooks, executive director of the Oakland-based Justice Teams Network. “So the public perception is right. (DA’s offices) are beholden to law enforcement unions. You can’t engender trust when those relationships are so tightly wound.”

Brooks’ network runs an Anti Police Terror Project that advocates for better police reforms.