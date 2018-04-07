Tiffany Haddish to executive produce “Unsubscribed” for HBO

Add this to her list of many, many upcoming jobs.

Just when we thought Tiffany Haddish already had a full plate of projects, she has gone and booked yet another big one.

The comedienne is set to executive produce Unsubscribed, a new comedy series on HBO. According to Variety, the actress who is currently co-starring on TBS’ The Last OG with Tracy Morgan will helm the project that aims to examine female blackness, beauty, and identity through a behind-the-scenes look at the Instagram hustle.

The series will be written and co-executive produced by Xosha Roquemore, who is known for her role of Tamra Webb in The Mindy Project and Showtime’s series, I’m Dying Up Here, reports Variety. This will be her first time being booked as a writer on a series.

Unsubscribed is the first outing for Haddish’s two-year, overall deal with HBO, so we’re expecting even more from the star on the network. The project, however, won’t be her first foray as an executive producer, because she’s already wearing that hat for Universal’s upcoming film, The Temp.

She also has a deal in place with Netflix and is gearing up to voice a lead character in their upcoming animated series, Tuca & Bertie.

As far as being in front of the camera, Haddish will star in Night School opposite Kevin Hart (hitting theaters this September) and will share screen time with Melissa McCarthy in the upcoming mobster movie, The Kitchen. She’s also booked to star in Tyler Perry‘s recently-announced flick, The List. Also, fans will also get too hear her voice in the upcoming animated feature film, The Lego Movie 2, due out in February.

If that’s not enough to keep her busy, Haddish will show off her funny bone to millions as the host of the MTV Movie Awards this summer.

Talk about a full schedule! We can’t wait to see what’s next from this unstoppable starlet.