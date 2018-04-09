Cardi B is on a roll.

On top of her recently dropped debut album, which was certified gold in just 24 hours, the rapper is teaming up with Fashion Nova for a fashion collaboration that we’ve all been waiting for, according to Glamour.

After all, Cardi has made no secret of the fact that she’s a huge Fashion Nova fan.

“With FashionNova, they gave me the opportunity to design what I like and what I want to put out, and I’m gonna put out a line with them, a little something-something… It’s gonna be crazy because it’s what I like,” she told Apple Music Beats 1 during an interview Thursday.

She loves the Instagram-popular brand and talked it up as “how rich people like me stay rich.”

“I know that a lot of people cannot afford expensive s***,” Cardi told Apple Music Beats 1. “Nobody got no $500 or $400 for a damn shirt and sweatsuit.”

If Cardi B ruled the world

Nothing can stop the Cardi B train. In addition to dropping Invasion of Privacy, Cardi showed off her skills on Saturday Night Live as the musical guest, with Chadwick Boseman, of Black Panther fame, hosting. And, she’ll be the first-ever co-host of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday evening.

Cardi B and her fiance, Offset, are expecting a little bundle of joy, but have yet to disclosed when the baby is due or what sex they are expecting. Rumors still surround the Bronx-born rapper with some saying her sister is hinting towards a girl.

Cardi has been so secretive about her personal life as of late that she even told her fans that if they want answers to all the rumors, then they need to listen to her album very closely.

“I feel like people just got to tune in a little bit on my album and they will know a little bit more because I can’t address all the rumors and everything,” she told Beats 1’s Ebro Darden on Apple Music.

“I have been so open to people about myself. People cannot expect me to be open about everything. Certain things to me, it has to be private. You cannot invade my privacy.”

One thing’s for sure: Cardi B is having a great year, and it doesn’t look like she’s going to stop anytime soon.