Top stories for April 9, 2018 include Black Panther continuing to break records, Cardi B lays pregnancy rumors to rest, and more.

‘Black Panther’ continues to break records

the latest milestone for the Marvel superhero flick came this weekend when Black Panther passed Titanic on the list of highest-grossing North American box office titles. Now, Black Panther is ranks number three on the all-time highest gross list, behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936.7 million) and Avatar ($760.5 million).

-theGrio

Tony Robbins clashes with #MeToo movement

Life coach Tony Robbins has issued an apology after a video of him speaking disparagingly about the #MeToo movement last month began circulating online. In the March 15 video, Robbins is seen telling a large group of people how some women are using the #MeToo movement to gain significance. He received pushback from an audience member, but continued to belittle the movement. #MeToo founder Tarana Burke and many others responded online. Robbins has since issued an apology.

-CNN

Cardi B debuts baby bump on SNL

Cardi B made her Saturday Night Live debut over the weekend, seemingly welcoming two new projects–her album and her baby. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper released her first album Invasion of Privacy last Friday. It has already been certified gold. During her SNL performance, Cardi B seemed to put the pregnancy rumors to rest by wearing a form-fitting white dress that highlighted a very round belly.

-theGrio

Reality show star accuses Russell Simmons of groping her

Real Housewives of New York star LuAnn de Lesseps is the latest woman to accuse hip hop mogul Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct. Lesseps claims that Simmons grabbed her buttocks while the two were riding an elevator together about three years ago. She says she did not report it or tell anyone, but she did admonish him at the time. Simmons has not responded to this specific allegation yet. To date, more than a dozen women have accused Simmons of sexual misconduct. He has denied the previous claims.

-Vulture