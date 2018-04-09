Black Panther is a record-breaking success, but if you were hoping to get Wakanda-themed toys for your kids’ birthday parties or even to feed your own obsession, there’s one problem:

There’s reportedly a shortage of Black Panther toys.

Unfortunately there were only 11 Black Panther toys released by Hasbro when Black Panther hit theaters.

As Jim Silver, president of toy review website TTPM, told the New York Post, “the toy industry underestimated Black Panther.”

But with stores selling out, to the point where some retailers were limiting customers to only five 12-inch models per customer, the toy industry is scrambling to keep up with the demand for Black Panther toys.

“We’ve got three factories in China working overtime to get 300,000 items out as fast as possible,” says Jay Foreman, CEO of Basic Fun. “We are scheduling the product to ship on the fastest container ships to help make it in time.”

And yet there’s only one more new toy scheduled to be released: a Hasbro helmet with “Vibranium-inspired design with flip-up eye lenses.”

The $99 helmet sounds cool and everything, but we’d like to see the Black Panther beach towels and sleeping bags, the Princess Shuri dolls, the Okoye action figures…

And according to The Hollywood Reporter, the latest milestone for the Marvel superhero flick came this weekend when Black Panther passed Titanic on the list of highest-grossing North American box office titles. Now, Black Panther is ranks number three on the all-time highest gross list, behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936.7 million) and Avatar ($760.5 million).

And that’s just in the North American market. Black Panther has brought in $1.29 billion on the global market, putting it at the No. 10 spot for movies worldwide.

Clearly we’re going to need more Black Panther toys!