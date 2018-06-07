Good News Report: Kevin Durant surprises mentees with one year of free college tuition

As Golden State Warriors player, Kevin Durant, continues to put the work in for the NBA finals, he’s also putting in the work outside the courts.

Durant surprised a group of California students that he mentors at a Boys and Girls Club with an agreement to pay their first year of college tuition. The students couldn’t believe it, but for Durant, its’s deeper than just money.

Durant’s been putting in the work for communities for a while. The ball player has a charity foundation (Kevin Durant Charity Foundation) that aims to to enrich the lives of at risk youths from low-income backgrounds through educational, athletic, and social programs.

It’s always great to see our own pouring back into the community!

