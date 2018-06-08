White South African farmers fear being pushed out of the country and stripped of their land without compensation. Now they’ve recruited a former Israeli special forces agent to train them in self-defense, reports Newsweek.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he wanted to see “the return of the land to the people from whom it was taken… to heal the divisions of the past.”

Now White farmers in South Africa say they are being targeted. Idan Abolnik, a former soldier with the Israeli special forces, has agreed to help show the farmers how to fight back.

“It’s open to everyone and anyone who wants a specially designed system for farmers,” said Abolnik.

“We train them to deal with a variety of different attacks. We teach them hand-to-hand combat, bush warfare,semi-bush warfare, urban warfare and how to collect information.

“I have been attacked myself and these attackers were trained very well,” said Chris Herbst, one of Abolnik’s students, told Sky News. “I got shot in my face – you can see the marks there, eh? And I got stabbed nine times – but I survived it.”

“What is happening in our country is intense and I get very emotional,” said Marli Swanepoel, a white person who says she’s being targeted. “Our people are getting murdered, tortured. Our old people can’t defend themselves.”

Ramaphosa said in February in an address to South Africa’s parliament in Cape Town that the “original sin” of the country was the European colonizers taking land from the tribal people in the 1600s. The South African parliament passed a motion to take back the land.

“The expropriation of land without compensation is envisaged as one of the measures that we will use to accelerate redistribution of land to black South Africans,” Ramaphosa said.

He went on to promise, “We will handle it in a way that is not going to damage our economy.”