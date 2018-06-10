After dozens of people have gotten sick across multiple states, Caito Foods LLC started to recall its fresh cut watermelon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe and fruit medley products on Friday.

At this point, at least 60 people across nine states most recently including Georgia, have been sickened by salmonella according the Centers for Disease Control.

Important advice for people in GA, IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NC, OH: Check fridge and freezer for recalled pre-cut melon linked to Salmonella outbreak: https://t.co/el6il4apY1 pic.twitter.com/mxL0qlseom — CDC (@CDCgov) June 10, 2018

The recalled fruit was sold in Michigan, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina and Ohio according to the release. No deaths have been reported, but 31 people have been hospitalized.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle is pretty in pastel in her official Buckingham Palace debut

The products were produced in its Indianapolis facility and sold at Costco, Trader Joe’s, Walgreens, Walmart and Whole Foods in clear, plastic clamshell containers.

“The pre-cut melon and melon in pre-cut fruit salads sold in Kroger’s Georgia stores are sourced from a different supplier,” says Felix Turner, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Atlanta Division told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “ However, if a Kroger customer has any concerns about pre-cut melon and/or pre-made fruit salads purchased at a Kroger store, they may return it to the store for a full refund.”

READ MORE: TN man kills younger half-brother over a Honey Bun

The CDC suggests throwing away any fresh-cut melon products from these retailers or if you can’t remember where it was purchased.

Most people infected with Salmonella develop the following signs and symptoms within 12 to 72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria: Diarrhea, Fever, and Abdominal cramps according to the CDC.

The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment. In some cases, however, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized.

Salmonella infection may spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then to other places in the body. In rare cases, Salmonella can cause death unless the person is treated promptly with antibiotics.