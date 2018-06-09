Make room for Meghan.

The Duchess of Sussex officially took her place in the Royal Family making her debut Saturday on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday in London during the annual Trooping the Colour military parade.

Meghan joined her husband, Prince Harry, her in-laws, Prince William and Kate Middleton and their children, Prince George and Prince Charlotte, according to People.com. The Duchess wore a light pink off-the-shoulder dress and hat, Glamour.com reported, a light touch to Prince Harry, who donned a military uniform.

READ MORE: Keegan-Michael Key just got married

The couple also rode in a horse drawn carriage during the parade featuring more than 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians. Markle’s appearance comes exactly three weeks after the actress’ spectacular wedding to Prince Harry in a ceremony that was watched by millions around the world.

Following the parade, Meghan and Harry joined their fellow Royals, including the Queen, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, on the balcony to wave to crowds and watch an aerial show by the Royal Force Air, including the famous Red Arrows display team, CNN reported.

Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday is traditionally celebrated on the second Saturday in June to also honor select citizens for their public service to the nation. The Queen turned 92 on her actual birthday on April 21.

READ MORE: Golden State Warriors easily sweep Cleveland to win fourth NBA Championship

The Duchess will join Queen Elizabeth II next week for overnight train ride to make several public appearances in Cheshire, People.com reports. It’s believed to be a rare opportunity as only the Queen, her husband, Prince Philip and Prince Charles use the ride in official capacities, the site said.