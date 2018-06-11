The restaurant chain International House of Pancakes, widely known as IHOP, recently made the head-scratching decision to change its name to the International House of…Burgers.

It’s an interesting choice for a restaurant that is synonymous with breakfast food to switch lanes and dive into the burger business. Unfortunately for the restaurant, everybody had time today to chin check IHOP/IHOB about the WTF-ness of the whole situation. From customers to celebrities and even other restaurants (you know Wendy’s had jokes), IHOP/IHOB is catching hell from every direction.

READ MORE: 7 hilarious reactions to Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s intimate photoshoot (Poor Jay)

IHOb is the guy who gets a face tattoo of the girl’s name after 1 date — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 11, 2018

No one goes to IHOP for not pancakes. pic.twitter.com/NjiiRTHPeS — PRE-KARDASHIAN KANYE (@CushKobain) June 11, 2018

“Hi, welcome to IHOB, what can I get you?” Me: pic.twitter.com/eqQo6Du6rU — 🧙🏾‍♂️ SORCE WTH FORCE 🧙🏾‍♂️ (@Obi1Sorce) June 11, 2018

READ MORE: Big Freedia on not appearing in Beyonce or Drake’s videos: “Of course it hurt”

Corporate Shade

Now that IHOB is officially in the burger biz, some long-established restaurants in that area are giving IHOB the side-eye. Wendy’s is known for their spicy tweets (and let’s not forget about that fire mixtape they dropped earlier this year), so it comes as no surprise they jumped right into the fray.

But even brands that usually play nice on social media decided to come for IHOB’s neck. We’re guessing somebody got their walking papers today at IHOB. When you have Chili’s sonning you on Twitter, it’s probably time to go in a different direction.

We don’t usually throw shade, but seriously? That’s what all that was about? Here’s a real burger for you. #ChilisBoss #IHOb pic.twitter.com/eTVmtd9vir — Chili’s Grill & Bar (@Chilis) June 11, 2018

bocket like it’s hot pic.twitter.com/lwroiI3iVB — Hot Pockets (@hotpockets) June 11, 2018

Inspired by the International House of Burgers announcement, we are also changing our name (Please do not ask what it means — we don’t know either.) pic.twitter.com/0HPQtQirHn — A&W Restaurants (@awrestaurants) June 11, 2018

Not really afraid of the burgers from a place that decided pancakes were too hard. — Wendy’s (@Wendys) June 11, 2018