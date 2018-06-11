The Download | Robert De Niro unforgettable moment at the Tony Awards + Charlottesville activists sentenced+ Lil Wayne finally reaches settlement with label



Last night at the Tony Awards, legendary actor Robert Deniro shocked the crowd but it wasn’t for a Broadway performance! Check out to clip to see what words he had for President Donald Trump and how the crowd reacted.

Charlottesville activist, Corey Long, went viral for the photo where he held off a Baltimore KKK member –who had a gun– with a flamethrower but now he’s going to jail. Long was just convicted of disorderly conduct for lighting an aerosol can– and sentenced to 360 days in jail. According to lawyers, Long may only have to serve less than half of the sentence with good behavior.

And Lil Wayne’s (music) is finally free! The rapper has reached a settlement with Cash Money Records, receiving full ownership rights to his music and assets. Previously Wayne sued cash money for $51 million, putting him at odds with Birdman,who was once a father figure. But now there’s peace! At least on paper and we can hopefully stand by for Tha Carter V.

