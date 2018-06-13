When you think of Jada Pinkett Smith, there’s no doubt that a free-spirit, rainbow loving, brown girl with magic come to mind. But the recent deaths of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain, seemed to hit home for Smith, who revealed that even she once had enough and considered suicide.

The Girls Trip star took to social media to open up about her own internal pain that almost led her to down the wrong path and the lessons she learned to stay the course and stay alive.

“One thing I’ve learned in my life over the years is that mental health is something we should practice daily, not just when issues arise,” the star of Facebook’s Red Table Talk show wrote via Instagram on Monday.

“We should take care of our mind and spirit in the same way we do our body.”

Spade and Bourdain’s deaths, Jada Pinkett Smith said “brought up feelings of when I was in such despair and had considered the same demise…often.”

She continued, “In the years I spent towards my healing, many moons ago, I realized the mind and heart can be extremely delicate without the foundation of a formidable spirit.”

Jada Pinkett-Smith said that she now infuses her life with rituals and practices that help her maintain her mental health. She said she practices yoga, eats healthy and keeps good company around her.

She’s also has some news to celebrate with the announcement that Facebook has ordered 13 more episodes of her talk show.

“The community that has been built around the Red Table is so strong and keeps my mother, Willow and I inspired to keep going. We are so grateful to be given the opportunity to do so by continuing The Red Table Talk journey with Facebook Watch. There is so much more to explore together and so many people to bring to the table to do it with us. We have learned so much along the way. With that being said, I believe, this next 13 … is going to be fire! ,” said Pinkett Smith.

Ricky Van Veen, Head of Global Creative Strategy at Facebook said the captivating show from Jada Pinkett Smith is everything they hoped it would be.

“The community engagement we’re seeing with Red Table Talk is exactly what we had hoped for when Facebook Watch launched last year,” he said.

“The show is a shining example of how compelling content can drive meaningful conversations forward and bring people together around issues that matter. The three powerful women at the table are connecting with viewers in important ways, and we’re thrilled to be able to deliver more of the show through Watch.”