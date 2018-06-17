Starting this fall, students at the University of California, Berkeley will be able to study alternative R&B singer Frank Ocean’s artistry, reports The Fader.

UC Berkeley student Preya Gill took to Twitter on Friday to share that the school approved her proposal for a course focusing on all things Frank Ocean. The course is called, “Brain Like Berkeley.”

I proposed a course on Frank Ocean @ UC Berkeley and it got approved! Very stoked to be teaching it in the fall. Come sign up~ @katonya pic.twitter.com/FAuzzbdq0h — preya (@PreyaaGill) June 15, 2018

Gill, along with fellow student and roommate Deborah Chang, started working on a proposal together after bonding over Ocean’s music.

In an emailed statement provided to The Fader, Chang and Gill confirmed that the course will cover Ocean’s “artistic history, upbringing, background, musical influences, artist identity, and the way he challenges dominant social concepts such as toxic-masculinity and gender politics.”

They added: “We want to encourage a deep literary exploration of his artistry both in lyrics and through his visuals and live performances. We hope to provide a safe environment where students can discuss his poetry and music with sensitivity, creative respect, and open-mindedness.”

How awesome is that?! But wait … there’s more. Gill shared on Twitter that Ocean’s family approved the source, writing: good morning, Frank Ocean’s mom thinks our course is amazing. HIS MOM Y’ALL!!!!!!!!!!!”

good morning, Frank Ocean’s mom thinks our course is amazing. HIS MOM Y’ALL!!!!!!!!!!! 😭😭 — preya (@PreyaaGill) June 16, 2018

Known for his long string of hits, including “Thinkin’ ‘Bout You,” “Nikes” and “Chanel,” Frank Ocean’s second studio album, Blonde, debuted atop the Billboard Hot 200 in 2016.

In January, the 30-year-old singer teased that new music was on the way when he posted a photo on Tumblr of someone wearing a hat that reads: “IF YOU LIKED 2017, YOU’LL LOVE 2018.”