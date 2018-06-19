Holidays like Father’s Day are hard for those who’ve lost a patriarch, especially when the loss is due to a violent death at the hands of the police.

Monday, the families of Eric Garner, Delrawn Small and Saheed Vassell, called for the New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and the NYPD to take action against the police officers involved in the deaths of those three fathers. Relatives gathered on the steps of City Hall to ask for accountability and transparency from Mayor de Blasio and City Hall in the investigations of the police officers accused of killing their loved ones.

READ MORE: Meek Mill participates in criminal justice rally ‘I got to go to court and finish fighting for my freedom’

“As you know, my granddaughter Erica, she passed away last year, two days before New Year’s,” said Gwen Carr, Garner’s mother. “And this was without seeing justice for her father.”

Garner’s family is still waiting for the department to take action against officer Daniel Pantaleo, who remains an NYPD officer on desk duty.

READ MORE: Trump releases Juneteenth message while he continues to separate children from parents like government allowed during slavery

Mayor De Blasio has said he is waiting for the result of a federal civil rights investigation, before taking any disciplinary action, but activists have argued he does not need to wait on that to take internal disciplinary action.