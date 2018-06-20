TheGrio has launched a special series called #BlackonBlue to examine the relationship between law enforcement and African-Americans. Our reporters and videographers will investigate police brutality and corruption while also exploring local and national efforts to improve policing in our communities. Join the conversation, or share your own story, using the hashtag #BlackonBlue.

A 17-year-old Pittsburgh teen was shot in the back and killed by police after jumping out of a police cruiser, reports the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Police responded to a call after a 22-year-old man was shot. As they investigated, witnesses reported seeing a vehicle speeding away from the scene. Another police officer in the borough of East Pittsburgh stopped saw a car fitting the description of the fleeing vehicle stopped at an intersection.

When police took the driver into custody, the suspects in the back seat emerged from the vehicle and ran. That’s when a video recording caught police firing on the suspects – one of them was the 17-year-old teen who was shot in the back and killed.

He died at UPMC McKeesport. His name has not been released.

Sherri Monique said the 17-year-old was her good friend.

“All I can say is he was a cool person with a good heart,” she said. “Always there for you no matter what or how hard life got.”

“Why did they have to shoot him when he is running away?” said Selena Brooklin, after viewing the video.

“What is the justification for that? There is no justification. There is no answer. You shot a man in the back while he was running away.”

The other suspect is still on the run.

