Chadwick Boseman was all heart when he handed James Shaw Jr. his MTV Movie Award for being a real-life hero at Waffle House, but it’s the White House now that Shaw is still hoping to hear from.

Shaw is still overwhelmed by all the attention he’s received for saving lives after he tackled a gunman in a Tennessee Waffle House, but he told TMZ he’s yearning for some major recognition like a Presidential Medal of Freedom, which is the highest civilian award in the U.S.

A bullet grazed Shaw who then wrestled with the gunman Travis Reinking and burned his right hand while grabbing the barrel of the weapon. The shooting left four people dead and two injured but would have surely had a largely body count without his bravery.

In the following days, he launched a GoFundMe to help the victims and their families. And the account has raised over $240,000. He later wrote on Instagram that MTV had invited him to the awards show, which was is why he was in the audience when the Black Panther actor took the stage.

When he made it to the mic stand, Boseman quickly handed him the golden popcorn award, stating, “This is gonna live at your house.”

Shaw said now following the death of rapper XXXTentacion, he’s going to focus on helping the youth through a mental health awareness initiative.

