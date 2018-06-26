WATCH: Rashida Jones directs #TimesUp PSA narrated by Donald Glover

There’s a new tool to help folks figure out what constitutes sexual harassment in the workplace thanks to a new PSA released by #TimesUp. Rashida Jones directed the animated video that’s narrated by none other than Donald Glover (aka Childish Gambino).

“There’s been a lot of discussion about whether that’s even fair to link someone pinching an ass or something off-color at work to an actual assault,” Jones told Buzzfeed. “I think a lot of people struggle with the connection, because they think it’s dramatic to connect the two. So the PSA is intended to explain that there are these nuanced dynamics that are happening when there’s a power imbalance.”

The video does a great job of using legal terms to define what’s appropriate and what’s not and made sure the decision to enlist the help of Glover as the narrator was a strategic choice on Jones’ part.

"It's been a tough conversation to include men in, because I think there are a lot of things women feel men have not understood up until now, and they don't feel like it's their job to educate them," she explained.

“I really respect his ability to be a part of and criticize culture at the same time — I think it’s a really hard balance to strike…And also to make really good sh*t! His music is great, his TV show is so innovative — he’s got that balance that very few artists do, where he’s able to be true to himself and be honest and make it feel fresh. But also to say something and have people listen.”

The Atlanta star and award-winning musician was the perfect man for the job for several reasons.

“He brings this kind of cool, laid-back energy to it which I think is good, because I think all of us have kind of preach fatigue. There’s a lot of shit going on in the world, and there are a lot of things that need to be fixed and dealt with, and it’s increasingly harder to hear all that at the same time,” said Jones.

“We didn’t want to be a group of Hollywood bubble people who don’t understand the larger issues. For me, it’s always been until the most marginalized person is taken care of and feels safe and has protections, then nobody’s done a good job. Intersectionality, including other industries — all these things are incredibly important to us, so all the language, hopefully, will feel inclusive of people who have in the past felt left out of these conversations.”

The end result is an informative animated short written by Blue Seat’s Rachel Brian that infuses some of Glover’s signature humor.

“It’s like a Ouija board… If you’re not pushing and pulling, then the people who are pushing and pulling get to make the rules,” he says in the video.

“If you’re still confused, please check out our website: www.DontPullYourDickOutAtWork.obviously.”

Check out the PSA:

TIME’S UP is dedicated to creating a world that insists on safe, fair and dignified work for women of all kinds. The organization launched the TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund (TULDF), which helps both men and women who face workplace sexual harassment connect with legal representation and public relations assistance. Since launching in January 2018, the TULDF has completed more than 3,000 intakes and more than 2,600 women have been connected to legal resources. To learn more about TIME’S UP, please visit: https://www.timesupnow.com/ and to donate, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/timesup.