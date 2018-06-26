A white woman unleashed a nasty, racist tirade against a Mexican man and his mom calling them “drug dealers, rapists and animals” as they worked in a yard.

Esteban Guzman, 27, a landscaper was removing brush in a yard with his mom and legally working as a California resident in the Running Springs section near Los Angeles when a neighbor ran out and launched an unwarranted verbal attack, reports the Daily Mail.

“She was yelling at my mom go back to Mexico,” Guzman told the Guardian.

“I was like hey, what’s the problem? And she said we were all illegals,” Guzman said.

“I told her: ‘I’m a United States citizen.’ And she obviously she didn’t believe me.”

As Trump continues to lock up migrant families and their babies, and incite hate, more of his supporters have become empowered with berating any people of color who look like they don’t fit the bill as “Americans.”

It’s a sad reality that Guzman is saw face-to-face.

His mother shot the cell phone video of the woman berating and cursing them over the lawn debris.

When they confronted her about her hateful attack she told them she was doing it “Because you’re Mexicans.”

“Rapists… drug dealers… animals,” the woman says.

Guzman replied: we are “honest people.”

The woman continues her terror: “Drug dealers, rapists and animals” she repeats. She then mentioned: “the President of the United States.”

Immigrant parents await word about children’s fate

In a 2015 speech, Trump echoed the same sentiment.

“When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best,” Trump said at the time. “They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.”

Guzman was born in the US. He said he’s employed as IT administrator and he does landscaping on the side to supplement his income.

“Just because the President of the United States says something, it does not give you the right to act like him,” he said. Facebook has since removed the video but it still lives on the internet.

“I guess showing the world that racism still exists is “against their community standards,”‘ he wrote on Facebook. ‘I will not be silenced because TOGETHER WE NEED TO STOP RACISM!”