Demonstrators have taken over the streets of East Pittsburgh calling for action in the death of unarmed black teen Antwon Rose.

And now the police officer who fired the fatal shot killing Rose, has been charged with criminal homicide, reports ABC News.

East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld fatally shot 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. three times in the back as he ran from a police cruiser.

—Criminal homicide charge filed against police officer who killed Antwon Rose—

Officer Rosfeld, who was hired by East Pittsburgh in mid-May, was only sworn in an hour before the shooting.

The charges were swift, sparking a surprising turn of events, especially when cops are almost never charged in the killing of unarmed Black men.

Antwon Rose’s fatal shooting was caught on cellphone video on June 19 after a car he was in was pulled over. He fled but was shot in the back and there was no audio of the cop telling him to ‘stop’ or ‘freeze.’

For several nights demonstrators took to the streets calling for justice and equality in how Black residents are treated during traffic stops.

“I want justice to be served,” protester Patricia Bates said, “and I want to know why? Why [are] you devaluing innocent people and black people in general? Why do you see no value in our lives?”

Alexis Hemingway told ABC News why he called out of work to be at Tuesday’s demonstrations.

“It means everything — this is history,” Hemingway said. “Being an African-American, protesting and marching is a part of our culture and I’m going to be here.”

—Antwon Rose II, unarmed teen shot by East Pittsburgh police officer, laid to rest—

“These are our people,” he said. “It’s not just a race thing — it’s a humanity thing. And every time someone’s murdered and there’s no justice, there should be an outcry from everybody.”