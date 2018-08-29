In case anybody was wondering—Florida’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum is about that life!

Tuesday night, in a major upset, the progressive candidate won the Democratic Party primary over two well-funded candidates.

The Tallahassee mayor was often dismissed as a longshot for the race, and had only been polling in fourth place. But now that he’s seized the nomination he will face off against Ron DeSantis, a vocal Trump supporter, in November.

“Tonight as the mayor of Florida’s capital city, I humbly accept the Democratic nomination,” Gillum said to watch-party attendees as they chanted “Bring it home! Bring it home!”

“Beneath my name is also a desire by the majority of people in this state to see real criminal justice reform take hold,” Gillum told the enthusiastic crowd.

“The kind of criminal justice reform, which allows people who make a mistake to be able to redeem themselves from that mistake, return to society, have their right to vote, but also have their right to work.”

And while Democrats may be sitting up to take notice and applaud the young politician, President Trump wasted no time in starting a smear campaign against him.

“Not only did Congressman Ron DeSantis easily win the Republican Primary, but his opponent in November is his biggest dream….a failed Socialist Mayor named Andrew Gillum who has allowed crime & many other problems to flourish in his city,” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning. “This is not what Florida wants or needs!”

Gillum, wasted no time responding to the president’s attack and posted: “What our state and country needs is decency, hope, and leadership. If you agree, join us at http://AndrewGillum.com . Also, @ me next time, @ realDonaldTrump.”

At only 39 years old, Gillum is the first African-American in history to win a major-party nomination in Florida’s gubernatorial race.

Gillum kept it classy, but we’re sure the attacks will keep coming as the road to the 2018 midterms continues.