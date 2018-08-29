If you are like most of us, you will not be attending Aretha Franklin‘s stately funeral in Detroit this Friday, but there are a few ways that you can catch every moment of the Queen of Soul’s home-going services online and on television.

If you happen to have Bounce TV you can watch the funeral live on there and to watch the live stream, sign up for a free trial week on Bounce TV’s streaming service Brown Sugar (it’s $3.99 per month after that.) Bounce is an African American broadcast network and Brown Sugar offers up a whole catalog of Black films.

CNN and (interestingly enough) Fox News will also air portions of the service. Read the details below:

Time: 10am EST

Location: Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, MI

Where to Watch: Bounce TV, BrownSugar.com, (Partial coverage on CNN and Fox News)

Performers: Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan, Ronald Isley, Jennifer Hudson, Faith Hill, Fantasia, Yolanda Adams

Speakers: Bill Clinton, Smokey Robinson, Cicely Tyson, Clive Davis, Michigan governor Rick Snyder, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Eric Holder

Aretha Franklin’s granddaughter shares touching home video of the Queen of Soul

So many people shared touching tributes of what Aretha Franklin meant to them after the Queen of Soul passed following a long-fight battle with pancreatic cancer.

But it’s a tender moment captured on video and shared by Victorie Franklin, one of her grandchildren, that has everybody feeling like the legendary singer was their grandmom too.

Victorie Franklin shared a piece of her world by uploading to Twitter a grainy home video of Franklin – a self-taught pianist – as she played the keys and hummed a sweet tune. Looking relaxed and in her element, Franklin played away as Victorie quietly taped her grandmother. But Franklin knew Victorie was there because she ended the impromptu piano playing by throwing a kiss Victorie’s way.

Just melt our hearts!