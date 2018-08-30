She may be out of the White House, but former First Lady Michelle Obama has a commitment to the children in this country that has not wavered one bit.

This week, Obama released a video encouraging high school students to commit to a college education so they can build a better future for themselves and their communities.

“Welcome back, students!” said the tweet posted on the @BetterMakeRoom Twitter account. “ @ MichelleObama shared this special # BackToSchool message and wants to see YOU commit to completing your education past high school.”

““The fact is we need you,” Obama admits in the fifty second clip.

“We need you out there fighting injustice and curing diseases,” Obama said on the video. “We need you building businesses and leading communities and preparing the next generation of kids for the challenges they’ll face. And to do all that, you’re going to need the best education possible.”

As you start this new school year, I want you to strive to work harder than ever before, challenge yourself to reach new heights, and seek opportunities that will help you grow. I believe in you! #BetterMakeRoom https://t.co/vMPZ3qBoP5 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 28, 2018

Her message was part of her back to school collaboration with Better Make Room, a nonprofit organization which provides a space for students facing challenges to unite, create, connect and make a commitment to their future.

Mrs. Obama has always been actively engaged with students during this time of year. During her tenure as First Lady she spearheaded the administration’s Reach Higher initiative, which taught students how to attain an education beyond high school, and demystified topics such as how to pay for college and smart strategies for academic planning.

Since stepping down from her official duties, Michelle Obama has made a habit of shocking students with surprise visits to high schools in low-income communities to inspire struggling young people to keep going. In 2017, Obama surprised Ballou STAY High School in the D.C and spoke with 14 students for over two hours, moving many in attendance to tears.

“Every single one of you has something to offer, something that only you can bring to this world,” Obama said in the video. “And I can’t wait to see what you all achieve in the months and years ahead.”

