TheGrio has launched a special series called #BlackonBlue to examine the relationship between law enforcement and African-Americans. Our reporters and videographers will investigate police brutality and corruption while also exploring local and national efforts to improve policing in our communities. Join the conversation, or share your own story, using the hashtag #BlackonBlue.

Roy Oliver has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Jordan Edwards.

Late Wednesday evening, a Dallas County jury also fined the 38-year old Oliver $10,000.

Tuesday, the jury found the ex-Balch Springs, Texas police officer guilty of murder in the shooting death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, who was fatally wounded while riding in the passenger seat of a car, as Edwards and his brothers tried to leave a house party in April 2017.

During the trial, Oliver said he only fired at the car because he believed it posed a threat to his partner, Officer Tyler Gross. Oliver testified that he believed Gross’ life was in danger. Gross, however, claims that he never once feared for his life.

As the jury handed in its verdict, a photo of the young teen rested underneath Judge Brandon Birmingham’s bench—where it was left during the weeklong trial, according to the Star-Telegram.

News of the guilty verdict spread quickly on social media with users praising the outcome, which happened to fall on the anniversary of the 1955 murder of Emmett Till.

The Edwards family reaction was also shared online by WFAA reporter Rebecca Lopez: “Jordan Edward’s Family very emotional in courtroom saying, “Thank You, Jesus.”

Lopez reports that Oliver was found not guilty of two counts of aggravated assault but found guilty of murdering the high school freshman.

NBC reports that the family is pleased with the verdict.

Jordan Edwards’ father, Odell Edwards, said after that he wanted to “jump up and down” when he heard the verdict and was “thankful.”

“I’m happy, very happy. It’s been a long time, a hard year,” he said.

The Edwards’ family attorney, Daryl Washington, thanked the Dallas DA’s office for having the courage to take down a bad cop. “We all would have liked to have seen a greater sentence, but we’re going to respect the verdict that the jury handed down, only because we know that there are parents all over this country who would love to see the person who took the life of their kid spend the next 15 years in prison,” said Washington to NBC News.