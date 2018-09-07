Adam Venit, the Hollywood agent who grabbed Terry Crews by the penis is stepping down from his role at his agency after settling a lawsuit with the Brooklyn 99 star, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Terry Crews, Adam Venit and WME have settled the lawsuit Mr. Crews filed last year. It will be dismissed,” read a statement from the agency to the news outlet.

In 2016 Terry Crews says WME partner Adam Venit grabbed his genitals and groped him at a party. Crews was represented by Venit’s agency, WME’s Motion Picture Group, until he fired them in November amid sexual assault allegations at the height of the #MeToo movement.

“Venit, upon his first meeting Crews, viciously grabbed Crews’ penis and testicles so hard that it caused Crews immediate pain in a blatant and unprovoked sexual assault,” alleged the complaint filed by Crews’ in December.

Venit was reportedly put on leave in November, and demoted from his position as head of the agency.

In June, Crews shared his harrowing experience with the Senate Judiciary Committee and testified for a hearing on the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights about his damaging sexual assault experience in Hollywood at the hands of a powerful agent, reports Variety.

“The assault lasted only minutes,” Crews told the committee, “but what he was effectively telling me while he held my genitals in his hand was that he held the power. That he was in control.”

According to prosecutors, no charges were filed against Venit because he “did not make contact with the victim’s skin when he grabbed the victim’s genitals and there is no restraint involved.”