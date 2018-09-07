Nas posted seven lengthy Instagram posts responding to his ex-wife Kelis and her allegations of physical, emotional, and financial abuse.

The Grammy-nominated rapper says Essence magazine recently contacted him about a story they are doing with Kelis and he wanted to present his side of the now public drama. The last time Kelis was making headlines it was this past spring in a jaw-dropping on-camera interview with Hollywood Unlocked. In that interview she leveled very serious allegations against Nas with whom she shares a 9-year-old son, Knight.

Allegations from Kelis

The “Milkshake” singer said she and Nas would get into physical fights when he got blackout drunk and that he was so possessive that he would scream at her for saying hello to people on red carpets. She recounted the day the pictures of a battered Rihanna went public and it made her contemplate her own reality.

“I had bruises all over my body at that time. Like that day. I remember being in Atlanta, sitting in the kitchen. I wasn’t ready to walk, I just wasn’t,” she said. “He was angry and he was dark. He’s always been that way. And to his credit, that man to this day is exactly the man I married. He has not changed one iota. I changed. I grew up.”

Kelis also noted what she felt was her share of the blame for the volatility in the relationship.

“I’m 5’10, okay? I don’t back down, I’m extremely confrontational, so I take my part in it. I wasn’t perfect. I’ve never painted myself as an angel. I can be a bitch, I can fight, I know how to fight. I’m not afraid to throw a punch,” said the Grammy nominated singer. “But I wouldn’t have started it. I’ll participate in ending it, but I wouldn’t have started it. I was never that angry. Because I’m a loud mouth and super opinionated, people have this image of who I am. I adored him. I really did.”

When the interview aired in April, Nas did not respond. It was not until yesterday that he acknowledged the interview at all. The two have been ensnared in a vicious custody battle in court for quite some time.

Nas’ Response

Initially, fans wondered why Nas did not bother to respond to such serious allegations. Now, the “NY State of Mind” rapper has issued a lengthy reply via social media and he did not hold back the ether for his ex-wife.

In seven Instagram posts, Nas vehemently denied being abusive and essentially flipped Kelis’ allegations against him back on her.

“You made up stories about me and claimed i did things that YOU DID,” he wrote. “I hate all this, but you were a very jealous wife, and i had to deal with that and that’s the worst feeling.” He claims that Kelis essentially blackballed herself with what he views as her venomous nature and that nobody in his circle likes her.

Nas has a daughter from a previous relationship and he says that Kelis was verbally abusive to her when they were together.

“Seems I always had more belief in you than you do for yourself. I instilled strength in my daughter who you were already so jealous of and treated poorly. Being jealous & verbally abusive to a little girl,” he wrote.

New Allegations

Nas alleges that Kelis tried to physically attack him earlier this year.

“After 10 years of keeping my silence during a decade of dealing with very hostile behavior and verbal abuse and even your stepfather holding you back from one of your physical violent Attacks on me right outside your house THIS YEAR while trying to pick up our son while he watched from the window,” he wrote.

As far as Kelis’ allegations that he initiated physical fights, he claims he only restrained her and defended himself.

“The altercations you speak of are no more different from what most normal couples go thru, but your exaggerated version is UNJUST. Whenever one is constantly attacked the instinct is to restrain that person or defend yourself to prevent escalation,” he posted.

He did not elaborate on what he considers to be “normal.” Nas also says that Kelis keeps him from seeing their son and that he will continue to fight for the right to see him. He claims that Kelis went so far as to tell their son that God doesn’t love Nas because he doesn’t go to church.

The theme of Nas’ seven posts was that Kelis sabotaged her own career, was abusive towards him and is now trying to keep him from raising their son. His one concession was that he was not the faithful during the marriage, but even with that he follows it up with how Kelis messed up her own life.

“I have to say i wasn’t the most faithful husband. I was immature. I’m sorry about that. But you bumped your own head sis,” he wrote. “Why do i have to live thru a constant divorce? It didn’t work out. Life goes on. I’m not coming back to you.”

Kelis re-married in 2014 and has another son by her husband.

She is not the first woman to accuse Nas of domestic violence. Carmen Bryan, the mother of Nas’ oldest child, claims the Queens rapper punched her when they got into an argument about Jay-Z. She recounted the story in her 2007 memoir It’s No Secret: From Nas to Jay-Z, from Seduction to Scandal–a Hip-Hop Helen of Troy Tells All.

Nas did not address that specific allegation in his recent Instagram defending himself from Kelis’ claims.

Nas ended his posts stating that it would be the last time he would publicly address any issues with his ex-wife. “This is MY TRUTH. And I don’t care what else she has left to say unless it concerns our son. This is the first and last time I’m addressing this,” he posted. Despite all of this I still hope for the best for her because whats best for her is what’s best for Knight.”

Read all seven Instagram posts below: