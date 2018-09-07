More bad news for hip hop star Young Thug. The 27-year-old was charged yesterday with eight new felony counts stemming from an arrest last year.

The Atlanta rapper, whose real name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams, was charged with possession and intent to distribute methamphetamine, hydrocodone and marijuana, as well as possession of amphetamine and Alprazolam, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

READ MORE: Family of Stephon Clark to sue city for $15 million over fatal police shooting

The charges come a year after his Sept. 2017 arrest when a car he was riding in was pulled over in Georgia for dark, tinted windows. Two other men, Cedric Jones and Sergio “Gunna” Kitchens, were also in the car and face charges. Jones faces possession of marijuana and theft by stolen property charges and Kitchens was charged with marijuana possession.

A month ago, Young Thug, known for “Slime Language” and his Rich Gang collaboration “Lifestyle” with Rich Homie Quan, was arrested in Los Angeles after an album release party. Police found a gun in his car and he was subsequently charged with gun possession.

Still, he appears to be taking it all in stride. Shortly after news broke of the eight new felony charges, Thug posted a photo of himself to his IG account and asked his fans to “caption this,” promising a surprise for the best comment.

READ MORE: GOP official refuses to step down over racist slavery meme targeting Andrew Gillum

Hardly anyone addressed the felony charges in the comments. Young Thug’s lawyers have not issued a comment although last year, his attorney Brian Steel called the allegations “completely false.”

Young Thug, along with Jones and Kitchens are set to be arraigned in a DeKalb County (Ga.) court on Oct. 9.