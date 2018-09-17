Meek Mill is planning out his comeback album and he’s penned a song caping for Colin Kaepernick that will surely send racists into a fury fuming.

—Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart respond to Katt Williams’ diss about her career—

On Friday while in Washington, DC attending a panel on criminal-justice reform as part of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Legislative Conference, the rapper revealed he wrote a song about Kaepernick who reached out to him while he was in prison.

He offered up a few bars on the song: “They won’t lynch him by hanging from a tree. They lynch his bank account,” Meek said, according to Page Six.

“They told Kap to stand up if you want to play for a team, and most of his teammates said the same thing,” he said noting a few other lines. Also, “Back in the ’30s you would be killed if you kneeled. They won’t kill you now, they just take you out of the deal.”

Meek was released from prison earlier this year after serving time for a probation violation. However, many argued that he was the victim of a broken judicial system and a biased judge.

Mill said his “surprise” album doesn’t yet have a released date.

Using His Voice to Change the Game

It was standing room only when rapper Meek Mill stepped into the room to headline a panel at the 2018 Congressional Black Caucus conference in Washington D.C. to discuss an issue he knows all too well: injustice in the criminal justice system.

In his first-ever visit to CBC’s Annual Legislative Conference, Meek, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, joined Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, Jeffrey Harleston and Michelle Scott in a discussion moderated by CNN commentator Van Jones, to tackle the intersection of music, criminal justice and racial equality.

The rapper opened up by recalling each technical infraction placed against him, which ultimately sent him back to jail on parole violations. Meek Mill pointed out that he had not been convicted of actually committing a criminal activity, but instead was suffering from an opioid addiction and desperately needed help.

“I wanted to hide the addiction,” he said, “I wasn’t actually being open and every time I had dirty urine, I was sent to prison.”

READ MORE: Drake and Meek Mill squash beef: ‘Healing and moving forward’

“I come from a small household, a single mother household, and we never really had a lot of support. Seeing people and the way they supported me…being on that side of the fence when I’ve seen a lot of other young men in prison for small technical violations… seeing that and getting support from people, I just thought ‘when I get out..’ I felt like I owed a part of my platform to help change the world, help change some of these things and bring light to the situation.”