Eddie Murphy set to star in new film inspired by ‘Grumpy Old Men’

Tim Story has signed on to direct and produce the film.

Eddie Murphy is heading back to the big screen. According to Deadline, the actor has signed on to star in an upcoming comedy inspired by the 1993 hit Grumpy Old Men.

The original flick starred Walter Matthau and Jack Lemmon as neighbors engaged in a life-long feud that’s taken to the next level when they both fall for the same woman.

While there has been no confirmation on who will play the other grumpy old man, Deadline suggest Samuel L. Jackson may be ripe for the role.

Tim Story has reportedly agreed to direct and produce the film and we can’t wait to see what the trailblazing director does with this flick.

As the first Black director to turn out a $1 billion movie and his knack for No.1’s like Ride Along, Think Like A Man, and Barbershop, we’re expecting big things from this release.

He recently wrapped production on a different reboot, Shaft, starring Samuel L. Jackson, Alexandra Shipp and Regina Hall, due out on June 14, 2019.

Next up for Eddie Murphy is Dolemite Is My Name, a film about the iconic blaxploitation star Rudy Ray Moore.

Aside from his upcoming films, Eddie Murphy will soon have his hands full with a new baby. The 57-year-old actor is expecting his tenth child, his second with 39-year-old girlfriend, Paige Butcher.

Murphy and the Australian actress are expecting a baby boy in December and are already parents to a 2-year-old daughter, Izzy Oona.

Murphy has eight other children from previous relationships including Eric, 29, with Paulette McNeely; Bella Zahra, 16, Zola Ivy, 18, Shayne Audra, 23, and Bria, 28, and 25-year-old son Miles Mitchell, from his marriage to Nicole Murphy. He also has 27-year-old son Christian with Tamara Hood, and shares an 11-year-old daughter Angel Iris with Mel B.