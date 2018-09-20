For most of this year, whenever Kanye West has spoken, whether it has been on TV, radio, or via social media, it has been in ardent defense of Donald Trump.

His staunch and bizarre commentary cost him millions of fans, and opened him up to ridicule from all around hip-hop. Lately, however, he has seemingly embarked upon a redemption tour.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian takes pics trying on jewelry in Paris AGAIN, will she ever learn?

He announced earlier this week that he planned on moving back to his hometown of Chicago, and now he is starting to strike back at those who have spoken Kim Kardashian’s name in vain.

In a series of four videos posted to his Instagram feed, West – now “out of the sunken place” – addresses comments made by Drake, Nick Cannon, and Tyson Beckford about Kardashian and her sisters.

“First of all, I wanna address Nick Cannon,” West says as he walks along a Chicago street. “I understand that you used to date my wife, but [when] you get in an interview, don’t mention my wife. If someone brings up my wife, you say, ‘Ye, I respect that man. I’m not speaking on that.'”

West then switches to Drake, whose bad side he’s been on since Pusha T’s “The Story of Adidon.” Kanye insisted that he did not tell Push to diss Drake on the track and blamed his time in the “sunken place” for allowing it to happen.

READ MORE: Drake confirms rumors of a son in newest album, ‘Scorpion’

“If I wasn’t in a medicated state, I would have had the wherewithal to say, ‘Hey Pusha, don’t diss Drake on my beat.’ And I spoke about that and took accountability for that,” he says. “The fact that people are making rumors that you f—– my wife and you not saying nothing and you carrying it like that, that don’t sit well with my spirit.”

West also feels that Drake’s usage of “Kiki” was directed toward Kardashian. “You know, if I had a girlfriend from Chicago and her name was Renita and then you [were] married to Rihanna, I wouldn’t make no song called ‘Riri,’” West, somewhat in his feelings, said. “So when you’re like, ‘Oh, I don’t know where it come from,’ you’re too smart for that, bro. You know where that come from. Don’t make no record with nothing that can be confused.”

West also addresses Drake’s mentions of Kardashian’s sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner before switching to Beckford. The famous Tommy Hilfiger model got into an IG beef with Kardashian last month over a photo of her body.

“As far as Tyson Beckford goes, don’t speak on my wife, bro,” he says flatly. “None of y’all speak on my wife.”

He finishes by saying they can address him like men and talk it out. Kanye, for the first time in ages, sounds like he somewhat is starting to get himself together.