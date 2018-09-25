After nearly four months on the road and crisscrossing around the globe, The Carters are nearing the end of their On The Run II Tour. In fact, there are only five shows left.

Didn’t get around to checking out the show stopping concert event yourself? No worries! Beyoncé has posted a behind-the-scenes video on her Instagram, featuring Jay-Z, to mark the occasion.

The video shows the couple’s massive touring caravan and a long look as they traveled around the world and prepare to make their grand entrance. It’s a calm glimpse before the high-voltage storm of their performance and a rare look at the Carter’s life on the road.

The tour began in Cardiff, Wales in June and has traveled to almost every continent hitting major stadiums across Europe, Canada, and the United States.

In total, the 48-show tour has done shows in 10 countries, and has grossed more than $150 million following sold-out concerts in at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis and Detroit’s Ford Field back in August. It’s on pace to double the numbers of first tour which brought in more than $109 million in 2014.

Most recently, at the OTR II tour stop in Los Angeles, it was assumed that Queen B revealed more details about “Beck with the good hair” aka the woman who allegedly had an affair with her husband.

While singing, “Resentment,” she sang “like I couldn’t do it for you / like that desperate, mediocre white bitch could.”

Well, damn. Tell us how you’re really feeling.

The On The Run II Tour wraps with shows in Vancouver on Oct. and at Seattle’s CenturyLink Field on Oct. 4.

Watch Beyoncé’s behind the scenes look at her On The Run II Tour video below.