A California barbershop owner who was criticized for hanging a Colin Kaepernickdoll from a noose, is now apologizing for the insensitive display.

The picture that was taken at the Bowtie Barbershop in downtown Placerville was shared on social media by a man named Joseph. The owner, known as “Bowtie Barber” reportedly started getting death threats for the racial display. Barber however said he didn’t think people would take offense.

“I literally had no idea that I was offending people,” Barber said to Fox 40. “We have a hangman out here called George and so, you know, with the theme of hangtown I hung him. And it was wrong, it was absolutely wrong.”

Barber said the doll has been hanging around in the shop since 2016, when Kaepernick, a former San Francisco 49er, first started gaining attention for kneeling to protest police brutality.

“I am a die hard 49ers fan and when that action happened there was a lot portrayed on the 49ers and I took it personally,” Barber told FOX40.

“I’m publicly announcing that I apologize. It was the wrong thing for me to do,” he told FOX40. “Absolutely will never happen again. I absolutely see the other side of it. I’m sorry.”

The doll has reportedly been taken down.

Racist Reality

Kaepernick has been the target of racist incidents worldwide.

In a tweet captioned “Post racial America,” Kaepernick’s lawyer shared racist messages sent to him from trolls who are outraged that he’s representing the former 49er in his NFL collusion case.

“This piece of sh*t was never that good anyway,” said a message that is edited here for content that appears to have been emailed to attorney Mark Geragos through his website.

“Disgusting, but not shocking,” one Twitter user replied. “We should be better than this. This is evidently how we “Make America Great Again.” Perhaps we’ve never actually been all that great.”

Meanwhile, Sports Illustrated reported that the NFL season continued on Sunday with a set of 14 games. Miami Dolphins wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson continued to kneel during the anthem and defensive end Robert Quinn continued to raise a fist to protest racial injustice and police brutality.