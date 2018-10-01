TheGrio has launched a special series called #BlackonBlue to examine the relationship between law enforcement and African-Americans. Our reporters and videographers will investigate police brutality and corruption while also exploring local and national efforts to improve policing in our communities. Join the conversation, or share your own story, using the hashtag #BlackonBlue.

A town hall meeting held in Dallas to discuss the death and honor the life of Botham Jean on his 27th birthday, went left fast after outraged protestors instead took the D.A to task about the investigation, Fox News 4 reports.

On Saturday, the meeting turned into a volcanic debate with pointed anger toward Dallas District Attorney Faith Johnson as activists demanded to know why the former police officer Amber Guyger, who shot and killed Jean, has only been charged with manslaughter.

“They can start with one charge, but when we get ready to present it to the grand jury we’re going to explain the loss to them and let them know what it is and what it’s not,” Johnson said to the crowd.

Melissa Perry, a protestor reportedly called for more charges to be rendered now.

“No, I’m not satisfied until we get it sent to a grand jury and with a murder charge. And do it now before election day otherwise, vote her ass out of office,” Perry said.

Jean’s mother, Alyson Jean, was not present but via phone from St. Lucia told reporters she would continue the fight on Jean’s behalf.

“I also know he is satisfied that we are fighting on his behalf because that is what he stood for,” she said.

Others in attendance included Texas State Senator Royce West, along with the DA, attorneys, clergy and activists.

“The powers that be, the people who are responsible for the decision making, asked the questions directly– I think they provided some necessary clarity, but they also got to see that their constituents are livid about not only this case but about the state of justice in Dallas County,” said Lee Merritt, the Jean family’s attorney.