TheGrio has launched a special series called #BlackonBlue to examine the relationship between law enforcement and African-Americans. Our reporters and videographers will investigate police brutality and corruption while also exploring local and national efforts to improve policing in our communities. Join the conversation, or share your own story, using the hashtag #BlackonBlue.

Is the city of Dallas hiding something in the police shooting death of Botham Jean?

—WATCH: Chadwich Boseman and other stars join Michelle Obama’s call to VOTE in the midterms—

Both activists and journalist are questioning the decision to withhold the 911 call police officer Amber Guyger made after she shot and killed Jean in his own apartment last month. The city of Dallas is refusing to release the tape, arguing that it could interfere with the on-going investigation, the Dallas Morning News reports.

In a letter dated Monday, the Police Department and Dallas County district attorney’s office jointly requested that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton allow them to suppress the 911 recording, an attorney for the city said in the letter.

Assistant City Attorney Pavala Armstrong cited that the tape would cause an interference into the investigation of the Sept. 6 shooting.

According to The Dallas News, other records that police and prosecutors refuse to release include: Guyger’s personnel file, including records of a case involving a man who was tased, her timesheet record the day of the shooting or her work schedule; Guyger’s salary information as well as previous administrative leave with the department. They won’t release other 911 calls about the shooting, any body camera and dash camera footage and any off-duty jobs she was approved to work. And her blood work the night of the shooting.

—Xavier University students launch campaign to support natural hair after teen is harassed at her high school—

Last week, Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall fired Amber Guyger for the fatal shooting of Jean.

According to the police department, Guyger was terminated during a hearing with the chief Monday morning. An internal affairs investigation found she “engaged in adverse conduct when she was arrested for manslaughter” and she was fired due to her “actions” the night of the fatal shooting.