It seems that it’s finally all kumbaya for Alicia Keys and her husband Swizz Beatz and his ex-wife Mashonda Tifrere, who opened up to GMA about coming to terms with co-parenting in a way that brings their family together for the greater good.

—After white gunman shoots six cops, killing one, many want to know how he was taken in alive—

“Our family’s one big beautiful family,” Keys told GMA’s Michael Strahan.

“We love each other. I mean, we hang out with each other. We go to dinner together. We’re doing Thanksgiving, we’re doing the holidays.”

“It is a beautiful partnership,” she added. “And that is really, really special. I’m very, very proud of that.”

Tifrere is sharing her blended family experience with the world through a new book she’s written called, “Blend: The Secret to Co-Parenting and Creating a Blended Family.” Keys wrote the foreword for the book.

Tifrere admits after a painful divorce, it wasn’t even delving into a relationship with Keys and Swizz Beatz. But after seeing how being estranged was straining their son Kasseem Jr., now 11, she decided to do better.

“He was, you know, acting out in his own little way,” Tifrere told GMA.

—University of Georgia baseball player under investigation for calling Black quarterback n-word—

“He had some issues in school … he wanted to know why I couldn’t go see him at his dad’s, and why can’t his dad come over and see his bedroom at our house.”

Tifrere admits it was “a wake up call.”

“Like, we’ve got to do better, we’ve got to figure this out,” she said. “Even if we don’t want to for ourselves right now, we have to do it for him, cause he doesn’t deserve this.”

Beatz said his ex-wife’s book is “a very positive step forward.”

Tune into @NightLine on @abcnetwork at 12:30am- Right Now!!

We will be talking all things @theblendbook 🏆

Available online and bookstores everywhere. Link in bio. pic.twitter.com/oCkqSumbIy — MASHONDA (@MashondaLoyal) October 4, 2018



“There was a lot of misunderstandings in the beginning … with our communication,” he added. “When she came with the idea, it was like, “Wow.’”

Beatz said he hopes the book with help others who experience this use the book as motivation. “Where we came from to where we at now,” Beatz believes it could help “a whole lot of families.”