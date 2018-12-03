Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is reportedly eyeing a 2020 Democratic presidential campaign that will be “bigger” than his first, according to The Associated Press.

While a final decision has not been made, advisors to the 77-year-old longtime Vermont senator say he is undeterred by age and his potential youthful competitors or fellow Boomer Joe Biden, who is also considering throwing his hat in the ring the White House, according to CNN.

“This time, he starts off as a front-runner, or one of the front-runners,” Sanders’ 2016 campaign manager John Weaver told The AP.

“It’ll be a much bigger campaign if he runs again, in terms of the size of the operation,” he added.

Time noted that Sanders no doubt has gotten used to supporters urging him to run for president in 2020. Most recently, Greek economist Yanis Varoufakis proclaimed: “We need Bernie Sanders to run for president,” the news outlet wrote.

But former New Hampshire state senator and Sanders supporter Burt Cohen acknowledged that some worry the politician is too old for a second run.

“There are other people picking up the flag and holding it high, and you know, it could be Bernie, but I think there are other people as well,” he said. “It’s not Bernie or bust. That’s certainly not the case.”

Many are hopeful that the prospective 2020 Democratic field features a new generation of outspoken Democrats such as Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and California Sen. Kamala Harris—all of whom have embraced Sanders’ call for “Medicare for All” and a $15 minimum wage.

Sanders wife, Jane O’Meara Sanders, said her husband’s decision to run as a presidential candidate in 2020 would be influenced by one question: “Who can beat Donald Trump?”