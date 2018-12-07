She may not have won the battle to become Georgia’s new governor, but Stacey Abrams has nothing to lose and is considering a run for a Senate position in 2020, Politico reports.

“I am open to all options, and it’s too soon after the election to know exactly what I’m going to do,” Abrams said on Monday.

Abrams didn’t mention if running for the presidency is or isn’t included in the equation, but she is looking at a run for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican David Perdue in 2020.

Also, she says not to count out another run for Governor in 2022, once again against her once Republican opponent Brian Kemp.

Abrams was weighing her options while attending a conference organized by Way to Win, a donor network that gave more than $20 million to this year’s midterm elections, Politico reports.

Abrams addressed the captive crowd saying that the “Deep South is rising again. And we will not stop.”

“Georgia is my state,”Abrams continued “And the changes I talked about in this campaign remain changes I believe are necessary for our state to continue to progress, to serve the entirety of our state, and that the issues that I raised remain urgent and important.”

Keeping the fight

Abrams, who made it clear that she thought that there were a number of questionable issues that likely kept her from the governor’s office, is filing a federal lawsuit that alleges “gross mismanagement” of the election and the state’s voting system.

The suit was filed under the name of her new organization, Fair Fight Georgia and it names Georgia’s interim Secretary of State Robyn Crittenden and the State Election Board as defendants. Abrams said that she would be filing the suit during her Nov. 16 speech where she acknowledged that Brian Kemp would win the election.

According to WSB, the suit claims mismanagement and malfeasance at just about every level of the state’s election process under Kemp’s tenure as the then-secretary of state where he remained in charge of the elections despite being a candidate.

The allegations range from purged voter registrations, to inconsistently counted absentee and provisional ballots, to long lines at the polls. Kemp remained in charge of the election until he declared himself the winner and resigned two days later, naming Crittenden his replacement.