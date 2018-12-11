According to a new report, Black students are dominating college campuses in the UK, which has caused recruiters to ramp up efforts to bring in more white scholars, The Telegraph reports.

“Universities are setting targets to recruit more white male students after low numbers meant they are now classed a ‘minority group,’” the Telegraph wrote on Sunday.

The news brought alarm to the academic community in Great Britain, causing a panic across the pond because “White British students are in a minority at roughly one in ten institutions,” the Telegraph reported. “Meanwhile on certain courses such as pharmacy, business, and some science degrees, more than seven in 10 students are from an ethnic minority.”

As Black student enrollment risen, white male enrollment has declined and less white males are being accepted at schools in the UK, according to the report.

Prestigious schools such as Oxford, Aston, and Essex universities are among those trying to encourage recruitment of more white perspective students. This comes as a surprise since a mere eight years ago Oxford and the University of Cambridge were among the schools listed with a low number of Black students in their undergraduate programs.

Apparently, recruitment efforts worked a little too well?

“The number of white students has fallen by more than 34,000 since 2013/14 – a decrease of 2 percent – while in total enrolments rose by 1 percent in the same period,” the Independent reported earlier this year.

White enrollment was down, but at least Black enrollment increased by 11 percent, according to the report. Other ethnicities, Asian and “mixed ethnic backgrounds” also “saw significant increases,” according to the Independent.

Still, the reality exists that “[S]tudents are twice as likely to get in [to Oxford] if they are white compared with their black counterparts,” the BBC reported in May.

On the other hand, over in the U.S. at the nation’s historically Black colleges and universities, white students are creeping up and may soon become the majority.

“In many cases, African-American students have ceased being a majority at HBCUs,” according to a report from Diverse Issues in Higher Education published this past summer. “At some, they are a small minority among a White majority.”