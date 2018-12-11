Walgreens executives and police are trying to piece together a disturbing incident that ended with a young homeless Black man dead after a trigger happy security guard killed him following a confrontation last Sunday night.

Jonathan Hart was reportedly approached by a security guard who suspected the 21-year-old of stealing. However, according to witnesses, Hart was not trying to steal merchandise from the Hollywood store.

Hart and the security guard exchanged words and that’s when things turned deadly, News One reports.

“A lot of awful words were exchanged, and we were then followed to the end of the store to complete our transaction. An altercation broke out again, scuffle happened, shoves were met,” said Hart’s friend Aaliyah Haughto, who was with him, told KTLA 5.

Haughto said the security guard was the aggressor and the “security guard made another advance following that clash, which prompted Hart to head for the exit” and “the security guard pulled out his weapon and fired.”

Hart, who also went by the name Sky Young, was reportedly shot in the back and died later at an area hospital.

Walgreens issued a statement, saying it was “deeply concerned about this incident and the loss of life” and is “gathering facts and fully cooperating with law enforcement.”

Hart’s mother, Psychesia Hart, who happens to be a security guard herself, told the outlet, “This mistake of a human being, because he had a badge and a gun, felt like he had every right to pull a weapon on my child. First off, you’re security. Our job as security officers: observe and report. But don’t pull no gun on nobody and shoot them in the back. What kind of coward are you?”

Friends and family of Jonathan Heart aka Sky Young, a young #homeless man killed last Sunday at a Walgreens in #Hollywood for allegedly shoplifting, gather tonight to remember the 20-year-old. pic.twitter.com/uiMRiFnutq — Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) December 9, 2018

Cell phone video recording the aftermath of the shooting shows the unidentified security guard kneeling over Hart’s body in the middle of the store.

Police have not arrested or charged the security guard in the fatal shooting at this time.